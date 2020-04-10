Friday, April 10, 2020

Coronavirus Finds Fuel in a World of Migrants

Migrant workers have not only been victims of Covid-19, but spreaders, too, creating a new world of risk for a vulnerable population.

Construction workers, a group largely made up of migrant workers, returning to their dormitories in Bangkok on Tuesday.Credit...Adam Dean for The New York Times

By Hannah Beech

BANGKOK — His whole family back in Myanmar depended on him. But Ko Zaw Win Tun, one of an estimated four million migrant workers in Thailand, lost his job at a Bangkok toy store when the city went into a coronavirus lockdown.

With little hope of a new job there, Mr. Zaw Win Tun, 24, joined the crowds of workers rushing home to Myanmar, traveling by packed bus, plane and car to reach his hometown, Kyaukme, in the country’s north.

The morning after he returned, the fever set in. A test for the coronavirus came back positive. Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,