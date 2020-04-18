Saturday, April 18, 2020
Coronavirus: English councils 'on brink of financial failure'
Councils in England have warned that the coronavirus crisis is pushing them to the brink of financial failure.
The Local Government Association said that without more funding some authorities would be forced to cut "vital" services.
Councils face increased costs from supporting vulnerable people, while income from fees and rates is falling.
The government said it was providing £1.6bn extra to help them "provide services" during the pandemic.
The LGA welcomed this, but said more money was needed and called for a "cast-iron commitment" to cover the costs of coronavirus-related work. Read more >>