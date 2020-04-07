Coronavirus: Boris Johnson spends night in intensive care after symptoms worsen

Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Mr Johnson, 55, has been given oxygen but has not been put on a ventilator, cabinet minister Michael Gove said.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been asked to deputise for the PM. Arriving at No 10 on Tuesday, he said the prime minister was "in very good hands".
World leaders have sent messages to Mr Johnson wishing him well.
The prime minister, 55, was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital with "persistent symptoms" on Sunday evening and moved to the intensive care ward on Monday at 19:00 BST. Read more >>