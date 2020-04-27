Monday, April 27, 2020
Consumption, La Grippe, Syphilis, Typhoid, Fever: Major Causes of Death in The Bahamas 1917 – 1920
Reading historical death records may not be the exciting of things to do on any given day. However, during a global pandemic, with so many death statistics being the only headline news to be read, maybe, just maybe, historical mortality records, may prove more interesting.
Bahamians in the early 1900s died of many things. From starvation to tertiary syphilis to cholera to typhoid to dropsy to fever to senility, all manner of maladies and diseases were recorded as our causes of death.