Completion of PMH’s Modular Unit Represents Tangible Augmentation of the Country’s Capacity to Care for COVID-19 Patients

Minister of Health, Dr. Duane Sands - (BIS Photo/Kemuel Stubbs)
By Llonella Gilbert
Nassau, The Bahamas - Minister of Health Dr. the Hon. Duane Sands said the modular unit at the Princess Margaret Hospital is now completed and it represents tangible augmentation of the country’s capacity to care for COVID-19 patients, including the capacity for ventilator support, if required.
Additionally, it will aid in decompressing the current isolation unit in the Old GPC area, which was repurposed for use for assessment and management of suspected COVID-19 cases Dr. Sands stated as he presented an update on the COVID-19 response in the House of Assembly, Monday, April 6, 2020.
“Our partnership with Doctors Hospital West has proven invaluable since the introduction of COVID-19 cases to our shores. Currently there are eight patients being managed at the Doctors Hospital West facility, which has a total ICU-like bed capacity of 18 beds.”
He noted that a further addition to the capacity for management of ill COVID patients is coming on stream this week. Infrastructural improvements at South Beach Health Centre are in their final stages including appropriate air flow and handling. The South Beach Health Centre will be zoned for two functions. Read more >>