COMMENTARY BY OSWALD T. BROWN -BCC seeking to reopen churches under "strict guidelines" next month

Oswald T. Brown, Editor - Bahamas Chronicle
Although I do not question the sincerity of the BCC in wanting to establish an atmosphere for its member-churches to resume their “divine mandate as heaven’s representatives,” I simply can’t erase from my mind the conclusion I reached a long time ago that there are far too many spiritual charlatans in The Bahamas who shroud themselves in religious vestments and purport to be servants of the Lord. I strongly believe that what some of them are mostly concerned about are the restrictions COVID-19 has imposed on their “businesses” that are denying them their lucrative weekly tithes from devoted church members.
Undoubtedly, there are some church leaders in The Bahamas who have made a genuine and total commitment to being “disciples” of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, but because The Bahamas has a well-established reputation of being a Christian Nation, there are some so-called Christian leaders who could not possibly make the kind of money they are making weekly preaching the gospel from the pulpit. Read more >>