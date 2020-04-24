Friday, April 24, 2020

COMMENTARY BY OSWALD T. BROWN -BCC seeking to reopen churches under "strict guidelines" next month

WASHINGTON, D.C.,  April 24, 2020 – Clearly, these “operational guidelines” for the churches to return to “business-as-usual” have a great deal of merit. Indeed, according to The Tribune’s article: “The Council says it believes with the introduction of these new operational standards, churches will be able to maintain their civic mandate as the ‘moral standard bearers’ for The Bahamas while fulfilling its divine mandate as ‘heaven’s representatives’ on the earth.”

Although I do not question the sincerity of the BCC in wanting to establish an atmosphere for its member-churches to resume their “divine mandate as heaven’s representatives,” I simply can’t erase from my mind the conclusion I reached a long time ago that there are far too many spiritual charlatans in The Bahamas who shroud themselves in religious vestments and purport to be servants of the Lord. I strongly believe that what some of them are mostly concerned about are the restrictions COVID-19 has imposed on their “businesses” that are denying them their lucrative weekly tithes from devoted church members.

Undoubtedly, there are some church leaders in The Bahamas who have made a genuine and total commitment to being “disciples” of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, but because The Bahamas has a well-established reputation of being a Christian Nation, there are some so-called Christian leaders who could not possibly make the kind of money they are making weekly preaching the gospel from the pulpit.  Read more >>
