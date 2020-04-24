Churches Press For Services To Resume

Bishop Delton Fernander, President of the Christian Council. Photo: Terrel W. Carey/Tribune Staff
BAHAMAS Christian Council wants churches to reopen next month under strict guidelines to keep congregants safe from contracting the deadly coronavirus. “We have a letter we would have written to the Prime Minister about our phased approach to opening and so we just await the date,” said Bishop Delton Fernander, president, Bahamas Christian Council.
“It’s a letter on what we would do in terms of seating, sanitising stations, no gathering, or welcoming or touching. Once we get a start date, we will then start our denominational training for churches.”
Bishop Fernander said the letter was sent to the Prime Minister on Monday, but the Council has not yet received a reply. “We know he is considering opening the churches and when he decides on the date he is planning opening then he will communicate that to us. All that is depending on the numbers (of COVID-19 cases) and how the country is going. We need to determine if it’s community spread or it’s institutionally spread. Both of them have different connotations and I don’t want to put that out there, but those two parameters will determine whether we can open sometime in May.”
The Council's letter to the Prime Minister made it clear its members were aware of the importance of preventative measures.