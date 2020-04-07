Chinese embassy calls COVID-19 lawsuit against govt. “clownish performance”

The Chinese embassy in The Bahamas
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Chinese embassy in The Bahamas yesterday called a lawsuit accusing the Chinese government of seeking to weaponize COVID-19 a “clownish performance” that did not deserve its attention.
Speaking to Eyewitness News, an embassy spokesperson said: “At the critical moment while the whole world is fighting against COVID-19, such clownish performance does not deserve our attention.
“The WHO has said repeatedly there is no evidence that COVID-19 was engineered in a laboratory or created by the manufacture of biological weapons.
“Besides the war on virus, we’re also battling conspiracy theories.
“Many of the world’s leading medical experts also believe that such allegations as ‘laboratory leakage’ or ‘biological weapons development’ have no scientific basis whatsoever.” Read more >>