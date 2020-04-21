Chinese Embassy assures safety and security of Bahamians in China

The Chinese embassy in The Bahamas
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Chinese Embassy in The Bahamas yesterday assured that the lives and health of Bahamian students in China are being protected, and dismissed reports of increased racism against black people in the country,
The comments come amidst ongoing concerns of rising tension in China over the treatment of Africans as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence fears.
Last week, Bahamians in China told Eyewitness News that as the situation intensifies, they are becoming more concerned for their wellbeing.
However, the officials from The Bahamas-based embassy advised that there was no need to be concerned.
“During our fight against COVID-19, the Chinese government has been attaching great importance to the life and health of foreign nationals in China, including the Bahamian students,” the embassy said in a statement.
“Specific plans and proper arrangements are made to protect their life and health to the best of our ability. Read more >>