China McDonald apologises for Guangzhou ban on black people

McDonalds said they closed the restaurant when they found out about the notice.
A video shared on social media showed a notice that read: “We’ve been informed that from now on black people are not allowed to enter the restaurant."
Tensions have been running high between Africans and local people in the city.
Last week, hundreds of Africans in Guangzhou were evicted from hotels and apartments after online rumours that coronavirus was spreading among African people, community leaders told the BBC.
Guangzhou is a hub for African traders buying and selling goods and is home to one of China's largest African communities.