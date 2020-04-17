China has been told by the UK that it cannot return to 'business as usual' after the coronavirus pandemic

REUTERS/Aly Song
By Adam Bienkov
The UK has told China that it cannot return to "business as usual" after the coronavirus pandemic.
UK First Minister of State Dominic Raab told a press conference on Thursday that the international community must investigate the origins of the outbreak in China.
"There absolutely needs to be a very deep dive on lessons, including on the outbreak of the virus, and I don't think we can flinch from that at all," Raab said.
When he was asked if there would be a "reckoning" with China after the crisis ended, Raab said: "There's no doubt that we can't have business as usual after this crisis, and we have to ask the hard questions about how it came about and how it could have been stopped earlier." Read more >>