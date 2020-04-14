Chernobyl guides say worst wildfires in area's history are out of control

The fires have come within a mile of the former nuclear power station.
This aerial picture taken on April 12, 2020 shows a forest fire burning at a 30-kilometer (19-mile) Chernobyl exclusion zone in Ukraine, not far from the nuclear power plant. Some 400... moreThis aerial picture taken on April 12, 2020 shows a forest fire burning at a 30-kilometer (19-mile) Chernobyl exclusion zone in Ukraine, not far from the nuclear power plant. Some 400 firefighters battle a blaze that broke out on April 4, 2020 in the wooded zone around the ruined Chernobyl reactor that exploded in 1986 in the world's worst nuclear accident. Volodymyr Shuvayev/AFP via Getty Images
By Patrick Reevell
Guides who offer tours of Chernobyl have warned that wildfires close to the former nuclear power station are out of control and have accused Ukrainian authorities of concealing the scale of the problem, which they said now threatens to destroy many of the sites in the area.
Firefighters have been struggling for 10 days to extinguish several fires burning inside the 18-mile "Exclusion Zone" that surrounds the station, which was the scene of the world’s worst nuclear accident in 1986.
The fires are the largest ever to hit the area according to locals, and despite the deployment of hundreds more firefighters this week they have continued to grow.
On Monday, Yaroslav Yemelianenko, the head of the Association of Chernobyl Tour Operators, said the fires were now only a kilometer from the station itself and around 2 kilometers from a site containing radioactive waste. Read more >>