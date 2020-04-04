CDC Now Recommends Americans Consider Wearing Cloth Face Coverings In Public

A pedestrian in a face mask crosses the Williamsburg Bridge in New York City last month. U.S. health authorities have announced they're changing the official recommendations on face masks, now urging people to wear them in public spaces to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
By Colin Dwyer, Allison Aubrey
Updated at 8:35 p.m. ET
President Trump said Friday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that people wear cloth or fabric face coverings, which can be made at home, when entering public spaces such as grocery stores and public transit stations. It is mainly to prevent those people who have the virus — and might not know it — from spreading the infection to others.
The guidelines do not give many details about coverings beyond: "cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure." Read more >>