Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Cases of “illegal” alcohol seized from Man Made Liquor Store
By Sloan Smith
Store connected to Johnathon Ash curfew violation.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Officers from the Customs Department seized multiple cases of liquor today from the same store that businessman Johnathon Ash had been fined for operating in violation of the 24-hour curfew.
Customs Comptroller Dr Geannine Moss told Eyewitness News the Man Made Liquor Store on Faith Avenue was found to be operating without a valid liquor license.
Officers could be seen carrying out boxes of rum from the store and loading it onto a large box truck shortly before noon.