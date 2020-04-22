Cable and internet bills being deferred in certain cases

The headquarters of Cable Bahamas on Robinson Road
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has mandated the suspension of the obligation to pay monthly cable and internet services provided by Cable Bahamas and BTC in certain circumstances.
New amendments to the Emergency Powers Orders that were recently released to the public state that monthly bill payment will be deferred from March 17 for the duration of the state of public emergency and extending a period of 60 days thereafter for people adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
During that period of 60 days, any deferred payments are to be paid or the customer shall enter an arrangement for the payment of the deferred bill over a longer period of time.
Thousands of Bahamians have been left unemployed since the state of emergency was declared last month.
To help alleviate the financial strain on residents since then, the government has implemented similar deferral measures for mortgage and loan repayments, as well as insurance premiums. Read more >>