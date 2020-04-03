Breaking News: Complete Shutdown Of All Services From 8pm Friday Until 5am Monday

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis speaks on Friday. (BIS Photo/Yontalay Bowe)
The only personnel not affected are: Hospitals, hotels with guests, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Defence Force, OPBAT, security companies and essential workers for Bahamas Power and Light and the Water and Sewerage Corporation. Ferries operating between islands and cays are also restricted.
At 5am on Monday, the previous exemptions will be back in effect.
Speaking after the Prime Minister, Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands emphasised the importance of trying to ensure healthcare workers are not exposed to the virus, as that diminishes the ability of the health system to respond. Dr Sands said five of the 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are healthcare workers. Another 50 have been taken out of the system and are in quarantine. Read more >>