Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Bodybuilder Kingsley Poitier, Who Won Mr World Title, Dies At 82

LEFT: Kingsley Poitier receiving one of his international awards. RIGHT: Kingsley and his wife Eloise.

By BRENT STUBBS
Senior Sports Reporter
bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation president Joel Stubbs remembered the late Kingsley Poitier as humble giant, who transcended beyond his years to become the first Bahamian to win the Mr World Bodybuilding Championship title.

Poitier, 82, died on Sunday at his home on Dean Street. He was survived by his wife, Eloise and children -

Kingsley Jr, Ramel, Tanzania and Robert Poitier, Insley McKinney and Rekell Brice.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , ,