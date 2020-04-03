Friday, April 3, 2020
Bodies pile up on streets in Ecuador as coronavirus spreads
BY CHRISTOPHER BRITO
Caution: Some readers may find the details and images in this story disturbing.
The novel coronavirus has ravaged the coastal Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil, which has struggled to cope with the number of corpses as hospitals, morgues and funeral parlors have been overwhelmed. Some social media videos show unattended bodies lying on the street with nowhere else to go.
The outbreak in Ecuador has sickened at least 3,100 people, according to Johns Hopkins' latest data map. The epicenter in the country is in Guayaquil, where residents have criticized the government's response. Read more >>