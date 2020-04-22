Bend couple confined to boat in the Bahamas

Bend resident John Stoltz on a boat in The Bahamas
John Stolz and Gretchen Heinz don’t have any room to maintain the recommended 6-foot social distancing aboard their sailboat.
Stuck in Green Turtle Cay, even looking at the vast horizon of a turquoise sea isn’t enough to assuage the anxiety of confinement for the couple.
For about two weeks, the couple have been confined to their 36-foot boat, said Stolz, a former Bend financial planner.
The couple can go out each weekday for 90 minutes to exercise or pick up groceries at the only market. But for the rest of the 1,350 minutes of a day, they are confined to the deck of their boat. And from sundown Friday to dawn Monday they can’t go out at all. Read more >>