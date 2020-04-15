Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Being sick and alone is miserable. Being sick at home with your family might be dangerous.

Sandy Brown raises her hands at the conclusion of the ceremony for her husband, Freddie Brown Jr., 59, and son, Freddie Brown III, 20, both victims of covid-19, in Flint, Mich., on April 10. (Brittany Greeson/for The Washington Post)

By Ariana Eunjung Cha and Emily Rauhala

Sandy Brown’s husband knew he was infected. The 59-year-old church elder had the trademark dry cough and fever of covid-19, but when she drove him gasping for air to the emergency room, the doctor’s advice was to go home and stay home.

So he did.

Soon, their 20-year-old son was sick, and within 12 days, both had died.

The standard prescription from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the mildly ill to self-isolate at home is something doctors and nurses in coronavirus hot spots repeat hundreds of times each day. But there’s a devastating cost to the public policy decision: multiple families with multiple deaths.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,