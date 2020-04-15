Bahamians launch petition to open borders to return home

Lynden Pindling Airport
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamians unable to return home amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic have launched a petition, calling on Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis to open the country’s borders for Bahamians.
The petition launched by Renea Pennerman over the weekend, had nearly 300 signatures yesterday.
Among those to support the move is Kim Nesbitt from Freeport, Grand Bahama, who said her 14-year-old daughter is stuck in the United States.
“The morning after the prime minister announced the closing of the boarder, she was at the airport and her flight was cancelled,” Nesbitt wrote, in her support for the petition.
“She is a minor and has no family in the US. We didn’t even have 24-hours notice.”
At the end of last month, the government announced a nationwide shutdown, closing the country to all incoming passengers amidst the global spread of the virus.
Flights however have still been able to come into the country empty to pick up passengers and leave.
“Bahamian citizens, including the vulnerable and students in countries all over the world have been barred from coming home even when humanitarian flights were coming from other countries to The Bahamas to collect their citizens,” the petition read. Read more >>