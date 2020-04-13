Monday, April 13, 2020
Bahamian kids weathering life’s storms with courage
By Travis Whitehead
HARLINGEN — First came the hurricane, then came the pandemic.
Taryn Carroll, 17, and her cousin Rocky Thompson, 16, have been marooned here since October when Hurricane Dorian devastated their sunny Bahamian island of Abaco in September. They’d planned to return home in June, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit them.
“It’s like a double whammy, it’s like back to back,” said Rocky, a junior at St. Joseph Academy in Brownsville.
He and Taryn have been staying here with their aunt Kelly Roberts, owner of Bicycle World. They had first moved to the Bahamian town of Spanish Wells to continue their education there.
"I knew I didn't want to let my education just slip out of the palm of my hand because this was my senior year," Taryn said. "I started school in Spanish Wells and it was just so different compared to what we had at home that it just wasn't working out for us."