Bahamian athlete detained in Kenya

Bahamian national record holder O’Neil Williams was among a group of athletes detained in Iten, Kenya, for training against the government of Kenya’s regulations.
According to the nation’s latest order, put in place as a means to help control the spread of COVID-19, no two athletes or any group of athletes are allowed to train together, whether it be through running, performing drills or just regular exercises.
Williams, who has been training in Kenya for the past nine years, said he was unaware of this latest directive passed down from the government of Kenya. He and another foreign training partner were out running together when they were stopped by health and government officials.