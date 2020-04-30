Thursday, April 30, 2020
Bahamasair burning more than $3 mil. per month
By Natario McKenzie
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamasair chairman Tommy Turnquest yesterday revealed the airline is “burning over $3 million a month doing nothing” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Turnquest underscored the need to maximize revenues and pursue measures to reduce costs in an interview with Eyewitness News yesterday.
“Nothing is happening right now, period,” he said.
“We must ensure that when we start buying fuel and firing up the engines that we can cover the cost. We are burning over $3 million a month doing nothing. Read more >>