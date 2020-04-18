Saturday, April 18, 2020
Bahamas Travel Dreams with Love
NASSAU, BAHAMAS, April 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel dreams are pleasant and sometimes also painful. When waking up in your home unable to travel the world, dreaming of the Bahamas can be painful.
Travel and Tourism are a dream right now. The world is staying at home these days. Memories of sitting at a white sandy beach, a dive into the warm crystal-clear ocean waters, swimming with the pigs and having a romantic seafood dinner are memories of the Bahamas.
According to UNWTO, freedom of movement, mobility rights, or the right to travel is a human rights concept encompassing the right of individuals to travel from place to place within the territory of a country and to leave the country and return to it.
The Bahamas is preparing to declare COVID-19 history. The Islands of the Bahamas are already getting ready to initiate a year-long campaign in the month of June (https://www.bahamas.com/bahamas-love ). Read more >>