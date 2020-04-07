Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Bahamas Prime Minister announces local Face-mask Production plan
By Deandrea S. Hamilton
#TheBahamas – April 6, 2020 — Face masks were originally frowned upon as unnecessary in the fight against COVID-19, but now, the benefit of wearing them is increasingly considered an ally to curbing community spread of the deadly virus.
The Bahamas Prime Minister today announced that not only will government buy out all medical face masks in stock in The Bahamas, but government has commissioned production of cotton face masks to be sold to the general public.
"To ensure the availability of masks for the general public, the Government has enabled the production of cotton masks in New Providence through various companies."