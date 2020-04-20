Bahamas PM’s National Press Conference: Update on COVID-19 Response – April 19th, 2020

Prime Minister Minnis – COVID-19 Update Press Conference – April 19th, 2020.
The PM expressed that the curfew and lock down measures implemented to date were working, and emphasized that they must be continued, warning against complacency at this point. He went on to detail the return to the 24hr curfew on Monday, and the return to a weekend lock down on Friday evening, April 24th.
Other key topics covered included; masks protocol in public and while shopping, the return to the weekly shopping schedule, expanded testing and target groups, an upcoming Food Security Committee announcement, NIB/SBDC/and Inland Revenue initiatives, an Economic Recovery Committee, as well as gradual steps to reopening the Bahamas economy. Read more >>