Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Will Resume Cruises on Mother’s Day Weekend

Grand Classica at the Port of Palm Beach
By Ben Souza
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, operator of two cruise ships out of South Florida that sail to the Bahamas, has announced that they will resume cruises on Mother’s Day Weekend.
Grand Celebration will resume operations on Friday, May 8, 2020 – welcoming travelers just in time to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend. The official statement from Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, is as follows:
At Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, the wellbeing of our passengers and crew is always our top priority. While we understand that this news is disappointing for many of our valued guests, we believe that further suspension is necessary to ensure their continued safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We are in communication with all guests booked on a canceled sailing, as well as with our travel advisor partners, and we are offering a 125 percent Future Cruise Credit for all guests booked on a canceled sailing. We wish everyone the very best at this time and look forward to providing you a better way to getaway again soon.” Read more >>