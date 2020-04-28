Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Bahamas Health Minister Sands Explains Proven Public Health Measures for Controlling Outbreaks
By Deandrea S. Hamilton
NASSAU, Bahamas — Minister of Health the Hon. Dr. Duane Sands explained that case identification, testing and isolation along with aggressive contact tracing and quarantine, as appropriate, are proven public health measures for controlling outbreaks.
“In pandemics, such as we are currently experiencing due to COVID, these measures become most important given the potential for uncontrolled spread in populations with no previous exposure and therefore no one having immunity and everyone susceptible to infection,” Dr. Sands stated as he presented an Update on the COVID-19 Response in The Bahamas in the House of Assembly, April 27, 2020.
He noted that case confirmation is tied to laboratory testing capacity and significant strides continue to be made in this area. Read more >>