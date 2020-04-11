Bahamas Govt gives Guidelines to Nursing Homes for Safe Seniors

Persis Rodgers Home for the Aged
BIS News by Llonella Gilbert – April 10, 2020 – NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Health the Hon. Dr. Duane Sands stated that special precautions must be taken to make sure seniors in established nursing homes and private care are safe.
The Health Minister noted that as a result, guidelines were developed and distributed to nursing homes to prevent COVID-19 from entering the facilities; to prevent COVID-19 from spreading within the facilities; and to prevent COVID-19 from spreading outside the facilities.
During a press conference to update the nation on COVID-19 at the Ministry of Health, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 he explained that nursing supervisors have made contact with nursing homes throughout the country.
“We are following and implementing the WHO Infection Prevention and Control guidance for Long-Term Care Facilities closely.”
The Health Minister said to protect the residents of nursing homes and seniors receiving care in their homes, it is recommended that: Read more >>