Bahamas Feeding Network Distributes Nearly $55,000 During Covid-19 Crisis

Bahamas Feeding Network volunteers assemble food parcels.
In just under three weeks since Prime Minister Hubert Minnis implemented The Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order, 2020, Bahamas Feeding Network has distributed $40,000 in gift cards and approximately $15,000 in food parcels to those severely impacted by the conditions resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. “Literally overnight, life changed for so many citizens,” said Philip Smith, Executive Director Bahamas Feeding Network.
"Though we have discontinued cooking at our centre in Fox Hill, an effort that would have provided more than 6,000 hot meals weekly, we have been working diligently to determine a strategy to provide tangible relief to the thousands of Bahamians who are now without jobs and facing a future of uncertainty since the outbreak of the coronavirus."