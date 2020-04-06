Monday, April 6, 2020
Bahamas Defence Force sets up blockade; New COVID-19 orders
By Deandrea S. Hamilton
Coral Harbour Base, 03 APR. ‘20 (RBDF): In enforcing the Emergency Powers Order of COVID-19, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force has stepped up security efforts to ensure the safety of the Bahamian residents.
Defence Force vessels have established a blockade off the northern Bahamas to ensure the closure of harbours as it relates to vessels entering or departing those inlets. Sections 10 and 11 of the COVID-19 Orders calls for the “Restriction are better equipped to deal with the probability of a local COVID-19 outbreak, after a series of preparatory and training seminars were hosted at the Coral Harbour Base this past week. Read more >>