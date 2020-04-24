Friday, April 24, 2020
Bahamas: BAMSI donates produce from Student Farm
By Deandrea S. Hamilton
#Nassau, Bahamas, April 22nd, 2020: HEALTHCARE officials and law enforcement officers throughout the Commonwealth of the Bahamas have been challenged with unprecedented workloads as they work to contain Covid-19 and minimize its effects on Bahamians.
First responders in North Andros received a special token of thanks recently as the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) donated freshly harvested produce including romaine lettuce, beets and onions. The donation was the result of hard work and skill of the BAMSI students who grew these and other produce, on the student farm plot as part of their Farm Skills course.
The Farm Skills course is designed to give students hands-on experience in the areas of farming, aquaponics and marine science. The theoretical aspect is covered in a traditional classroom, while students rotate onto the farm, the marine environs and the aquaponics facility allowing them to practice what they have learnt.