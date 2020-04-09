Thursday, April 9, 2020
Bahamas: 7th Virus Death, Highest Regional Percentage
By St. Kitts Observer
A 51-year-old woman on Grand Bahama was the seventh person to die of COVID-19 in The Bahamas, health officials confirmed today. The country has the highest death rate per cases in the Caribbean.
Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands said there are now 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country – 33 on New Providence, six on Grand Bahama and one on Bimini. Five people have recovered.
Sands said that of the three other new cases, one patient has been admitted to the hospital. The remaining two are in isolation.
The case fatality rate in The Bahamas has been hovering between 17 and 18 percent.