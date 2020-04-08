Avoid Trips to the Grocery Store This Week and Next, Say Public Health Officials

With the right strategy, creative thinking, and knowledge of your options, you’ll get by.
COVID-19 has fundamentally transformed daily life in ways that might stick with us long after the crisis is over. Offices are closed, upwards of 10 million people have lost their jobs, and hospitals are overwhelmed. Restaurants are closed, and even high-end dining establishments have been forced to introduce takeout, and even that might not be enough to help them weather the storm. Grocery stores and markets have remained open (eating is, after all pretty essential), but not without their own precautions.
But with the COVID-19 crisis poised to enter its most dangerous and deadly stretch to date, the Trump administration is advising against making any trips to even the most essential places for the time being. Specifically, Deborah Birx, the White House’s Coronavirus response coordinator, warned Americans to do everything they can to stay put and stay inside (well, short of issuing an actual nationwide shelter in place order).
"The next two weeks are extraordinarily important," Birx said in an April 4 press conference. "This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store, not going to the pharmacy, but doing everything you can to keep your family and your friends safe."