As School Moves Online, Many Students Stay Logged Out

Teachers at some schools across the country report that less than half of their students are participating in online learning.
Daniel Gonzalez Rosas, 17, outside of his shuttered school, the Maywood Center for Enriched Studies in Los Angeles County. Daniel said that only about half of his classmates join video conference calls for class. “Most are under the impression that school is optional given the circumstances we are in,” he said.Credit...David Walter Banks for The New York Times
By Dana Goldstein, Adam Popescu and Nikole Hannah-Jones
Chronic absenteeism is a problem in American education during the best of times, but now, with the vast majority of the nation’s school buildings closed and lessons being conducted remotely, more students than ever are missing class — not logging on, not checking in or not completing assignments.
The absence rate appears particularly high in schools with many low-income students, whose access to home computers and internet connections can be spotty. Some teachers report that less than half of their students are regularly participating.
The trend is leading to widespread concern among educators, with talk of a potential need for summer sessions, an early start in the fall, or perhaps having some or even all students repeat a grade once Americans are able to return to classrooms.