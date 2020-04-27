Monday, April 27, 2020
Another Month: Curfew To Remain In Place But Monitored Until The End Of May
By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
A RETURN to normalcy may be delayed for at least another month because the Minnis administration is expected to pass a resolution in the House of Assembly today that extends the COVID-19 state of emergency until May 30.
The resolution that will be tabled today, and seen by The Tribune, says the state of emergency and the Emergency Powers (Covid 19) Regulations made on March 17 will continue until May 30 as will the subsequent orders Dr Minnis has issued. This means the national curfew and weekend lockdowns would remain in effect.
When he speaks today, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is also expected to give an address about food assistance and his administration’s economic plan for reopening the country while touching on the long promised rental assistance.
There were 80 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus up to press time and the country has a mortality rate of nearly 14 percent.