After enduring months of lockdown, Africans in China are being targeted and evicted from apartments

By Kwasi Gyamfi Asiedu
Across African capitals, Chinese ambassadors are being hauled over by foreign ministries to explain horrid scenes that have gone viral on social media platforms of African migrants being evicted from apartments and refused entry into hotels.
The videos have enraged governments and citizens back home.
The incidents have sparked a diplomatic race row with the African Union, various African governments and even the United States all putting pressure on Beijing over the reported treatment of black migrants, who are predominantly from African countries. Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda are among those that have asked for explanations from the Chinese government. Read more >>