After BPL incident, govt looking at draconian measures to enforce quarantine

Minister of Health, Dr. Duane Sands
By Jasper Ward
The possible exposure of a small number of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) employees to COVID-19 created “pandemonium”, Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands said yesterday, noting that the government has to look at “more draconian measures” to ensure that people adhere to quarantine measures.
The incident, which occurred around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, led to the closure of BPL’s Peter I. Bethel Building on Baillou Hill Road.
Yesterday, while speaking about the matter, Sands told The Nassau Guardian, "A lot of this is predicated on personal responsibility. The assumption is that we are honorable men and women, and the majority of us are but some of us are not.