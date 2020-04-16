A zoo is struggling so much that it may have to feed some animals to other animals

A baby female sea lion "Jogi" lies next to its mother "Eike" in the zoo in Neumünster, Germany, on July 11, 2014.
(CNN)Faced with disrupted supply chains and steep revenue declines due to the coronavirus pandemic, one zoo is considering a drastic measure: turning some of its residents into food.
The longer that the coronavirus lockdowns continue and the more dire financial situations become, the more realistic it is that Neumünster Zoo in northern Germany will have to consider its absolute, last resort plan: slaughtering some of its zoo animals to feed others.
The Neumünster Zoo, home to more than 700 animals and more than 100 species, has drafted an emergency plan listing which animals would be euthanized to cut costs, and in what order, zoo director Verena Kaspari told German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA). Read more >>