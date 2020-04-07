A Signal in the Ocean: Tracking tomorrow’s tiger sharks

How new technology is helping aid shark conservation.
Researchers from Shark Research at the University of Miami and ASU's Sulikowski Shark and Fish and Conservation Lab wrangle a shark in Tiger Beach, Bahamas, in December 2019. Photo by Tanya Houppermans | Courtesy photo
By Itzia Crespo
Many pet owners insert chips in their dogs to track them in case of an emergency, but for James Sulikowski, tracking devices reach below sea level, expanding to also serve sharks.
ASU’s Sulikowski Shark and Fish Conservation Lab, along with Shark Research at the University of Miami, is studying the movement of tiger sharks at Tiger Beach in the Bahamas to aid in their future conservation.
During an expedition in December 2019, they scanned five tiger sharks and captured ultrasound footage of an unborn tiger shark wiggling around inside its mother's womb.
The team was also able to insert a new device they had been developing to understand the migration of pregnant sharks and how to protect them.