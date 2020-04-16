A sector soars: Online grocery shopping numbers are officially crazy

The growth we're seeing was supposed to happen over four years, not two weeks.
One industry, at least, is coming through the pandemic-induced quarantines and stay-at-home lockdowns with renewed momentum and almost staggering growth: Online shopping.
Consider that in the days leading up to Covid-19 pandemic, a simpler era we'll likely start referring to with some designation like BC-19, the online share of grocery sales in the U.S. was close to 5%. Optimists in the sector predicted, with no degree of certainty, that online grocery sales could peak at 6% by the end of this year, which would have represented staggering, headline-creating growth.
