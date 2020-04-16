Thursday, April 16, 2020

A sector soars: Online grocery shopping numbers are officially crazy

The growth we're seeing was supposed to happen over four years, not two weeks.

By Greg Nichols

One industry, at least, is coming through the pandemic-induced quarantines and stay-at-home lockdowns with renewed momentum and almost staggering growth: Online shopping.

Consider that in the days leading up to Covid-19 pandemic, a simpler era we'll likely start referring to with some designation like BC-19, the online share of grocery sales in the U.S. was close to 5%. Optimists in the sector predicted, with no degree of certainty, that online grocery sales could peak at 6% by the end of this year, which would have represented staggering, headline-creating growth.

What's happened since then?  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , ,