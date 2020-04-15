712 now in quarantine

Dr. Delon Brennen
Seven hundred and twelve people were in quarantine yesterday, a more than 200-person increase over the 492 who were in quarantine the day before as health officials monitor them for possible exposure to COVID-19.
According to Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Delon Brennen, 709 of these people were self-quarantining at home and three were in quarantine facilities.
Brennen said the sharp increase is a result of the influx of contacts of new cases identified over the weekend, as well as contacts of older cases who were only recently identified.
"The more the cases have an opportunity to evaluate where they may have socialized, the people they may have come into contact [with] via work, their family members, their lists get extended," Brennen said.