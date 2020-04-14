Tuesday, April 14, 2020
42 dead in coronavirus outbreak at Virginia nursing home, more expected
By Rich McKay
April 13 (Reuters) - Forty-two residents of a Virginia nursing home near Richmond have died from the COVID-19 disease pandemic in one of the worst clusters of the new coronavirus in the United States, and officials expect more deaths to come.
At least 127 elderly people out of the 163 residents of the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County have tested positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks, said its medical director Dr. James Wright. News reports say the latest two people died in the last three days.
"It's been tough," Wright, 56, said in an interview with Reuters. "We were surprised by how quickly this went through," he said.
Wright told media at a recent news conference: "It's a battle that at times we feel like we're losing. It's a battle that we have to fight every day and night, seven days a week."
At least 35 members of Canterbury's staff have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Monday, but Wright said he did not know how many have fallen ill.
But he said the virus has exacerbated an existing staffing shortage, with some staffers refusing to come to work for fear of getting ill. Read more >>