Tuesday, April 14, 2020
4,000 In Abaco Are In ‘Dire Need’ Of Food
By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
FOUR thousand people in Abaco are in “dire need” of food after COVID-19 disrupted their food chain supply, says the cofounder of Idea Relief, a Bahamian non-profit organisation filling the void left when the contagious coronavirus prompted international NGOs to leave the island.
“COVID-19 has drastically changed the situation faced by the residents of Abaco,” Scott Aranha wrote in a recent letter, “forcing the departure of several non-profits, causing a shortage of food and supplies for those who are still unable to support themselves and causing the sense of insecurity to return.”
Among the organisations that left Abaco is World Central Kitchen which, up to the beginning of this month, was supplying food to the island’s food distribution centres.
“The call and information we got was that there was no food in the food distribution centres,” Mr Aranha said. “A lot of the people don’t have any money and food banks were empty because of the departure of US non-profits.”
The assessment of how many people in Abaco are in desperate need of food was done by UNICEF and Open World Relief, according to Mr Aranaha.
“The assessment was made off of communities and the numbers World Central Kitchen was feeding up to its last 10 days. Many were not only being fed but employed for reconstruction but currently reconstruction has been halted because of the lockdown. We are now submitting food through (a) pre-existing network of distribution centres before COVID-19 developed.” Read more >>