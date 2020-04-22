36 more women added to Nygard sex abuse lawsuit

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Thirty-six more women have joined a federal class-action lawsuit accusing Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard of using his wealth and political influence to lure, rape and sodomize scores of young girls and women.
Twelve of the named plaintiffs are Bahamian, 18 plaintiffs are Canadians, 13 are American; one is German and another is British, according to court documents filed yesterday.
Seven of the Bahamian plaintiffs, who alleged they were raped at Nygard Cay, were either 14 or 15 at the time of the alleged incident.
The suit was filed in the United States District of New York, and names Nygard and his holding companies as the defendants.
The amended lawsuit for damages follows a federal class action complaint detailing the accounts of 10 women, six of whom were minors at the time, and who were allegedly lured to Nygard Cay in hopes of landing modeling contracts or fashion careers.
The youngest defendant listed in the February complaint was 14-years-old at the time of the alleged rape.
According to the amended complaint, five Jane Does were “raped, sexually assaulted, sexually battered, molested and/or sex trafficked” in New York, where Nygard has a residence above his flagship store near Time Square.
The complaint claims Nygard Companies funded Nygarrd's alleged criminal activity and he used the companies' brand, resources and events to facilitate the alleged acts.