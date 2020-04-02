$2bn Blueprint: Cooper Calls For Huge Increase In Spending To Tackle Crisis Fallout

Deputy Progressive Liberal Party leader Chester Cooper.
Tribune Senior Reporter
DEPUTY Progressive Liberal Party leader Chester Cooper said the Minnis administration’s current budgets for unemployment, food, rental and social assistance during the COVID-19 crisis are “woefully understated” and should be aggressively increased.
His assessment features in a personal plan released this week outlining ways to help the country during and after the crisis.
Some of the brightest economic minds and members of his parliamentary caucus contributed to the plan, he said.
Warning The Bahamas faces a severe recession, he said how the government responds will determine the severity of the recession or whether it becomes a depression.
He expects that public debt will increase dramatically in the next 12 to 18 months, reaching a debt-to-GDP ratio of over 100 percent "from the current level". He further forecasts a funding need of between $1 billion and $2 billion to keep the economy afloat.