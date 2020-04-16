Thursday, April 16, 2020

#242NewsBahamas Newsletter Edition: April 16th 2020


﻿There's always A Silver Lining

Dear Readers,

As they say ‘there is always a silver lining!’  Meaning, there has to be something to be grateful for even on rainy days when it may be more difficult. In the case of our beautiful little country, the rain has been falling. First came Hurricane Dorian which literally flooded the northern Bahamas now COVID-19, which has us all self-isolating and is threatening to shut down our entire economy. Things are looking bleak, but today’s editorial is proof that no matter what we can always find something, someone, who will make us realize it will be alright.

This Monday before the lockdown ended, Guinness my dog, not the beer, had been very lethargic after being sick all weekend.  I was able to reach out to the incredible Tip Burrows at the Humane Society of Grand Bahama (HSGB) who arranged for me to see the Veterinarian on staff.  I got permission from the Police and made the emergency drive to the society, who are of course remaining open to help take care of the abandoned dog and cat population here on the island.

When I drove in I was so impressed to see a MOBILE clinic, and it wasn’t a shabby used one either. It was brand spanking new, and it was amazing.  While my dog was being checked (he ate his bed and we feared an internal blockage from the foam) I started checking out the place. The mobile animal clinic looks like a regular mobile home but inside it’s a fully operational VET’s office with a treatment table, which can become a complete surgery room with gas anesthesia and O2 machines, kennels for the animals to recover in, weighing machine, medicine cabinets, fridges for medicine, TV monitor, AC and more.
Prime Minister Minnis takes part in emergency CARICOM meeting on regional impact of COVID-19


Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis was among Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government who met today in an emergency meeting to specifically address the social and economic impact of COVID-19 on the region.
The Ninth Special Emergency Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM was chaired by the Hon. Mia A. Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados and CARICOM chair, on Wednesday 15 April 2020.
Prime Minister Minnis told regional Heads that in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Caribbean countries must work even more closely together, especially in the areas of food security and the gradual and safe re-opening of the economy.
“We have to strike a balance between the health and safety of our citizens and residents, and ensuring that our economies continue to work,” said the Prime Minister.
During the virtual meeting, Caribbean leaders received an update from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), an economic analysis from the Caribbean Development Bank and discussed protocols for the development of a common public health policy and a common border policy.
Leno’s head of Wealth Solutions calls for accelerated digitalization to speed up recovery following economic shock of the national shutdown to contain COVID-19 pandemic

The surest pathway to economic recovery following the national shutdown to contain the deadly COVID-19 virus is a jolt to accelerate digitalization, expanding and spurring online activity that is an increasingly vital part of economies around the world, says one of the nation’s top financial analysts.
Brian Jones, Managing Director of Wealth Solutions at LENO – a multi-dimensional financial services provider and brokerage with more than $800 million under administration – says while the COVID-19 shutdown is a voluntary and temporary halt to the Bahamian economy, it demonstrated how critical operating in an environment other than person-to-person can be.
Jones, who stopped short of calling the sudden recognition of the urgency of e-commerce and alternative payment solutions a silver lining in the cloud of temporary closures and rising unemployment, said there is reason for optimism moving forward.
Simplified Lending ‘Business grateful for quick accelerator loans, some brought to tears’. Pantry says program saving businesses every day


It is extraordinary to see traditionally successful businesspeople cry because they secured a loan to help pay staff. But these are extraordinary times and for one lender participating in the government’s public-private sector loan program, tears of joy are becoming an almost daily response from employers now able to keep employees and their families financially secure and cover other expenses.
Robert Pantry, founder and CEO of Simplified Lending, said notes filled with words of tearful responses to learning a loan had been approved began pouring in almost as soon as the loan process began.
“The Business Continuity Loan Program is a model of efficiency. It is literally saving businesses every single day. If ever there was a concern about the value of and need for this program, the e-mails and messages we are receiving put any doubt to rest,” said Pantry whose company is one of several participating in the lending facility administered through the Small Business Development Centre (SBDC).
PHA Responds to BNU Over Nurses Shifts


The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) has engaged with the Bahamas Nurses Union (BNU) on the issue of nurses’ shifts. Responding to a letter received from the union, dated 11th April 2020, which alleged that the PHA had unilaterally varied working conditions for nurses, the PHA cited the enactment by the Government of the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Orders and the declaration of a state of emergency. The Orders granted the Government the legal authority to protect public health and safety in order to minimize loss of life as a result of Covid-19. The PHA noted that during this period of declared emergency, the Ministry of Health and the Public
Hospitals Authority will exercise its authority to ensure the requisite staffing in all public health facilities.

The PHA, pursuant to Article 3.01 (1) and (4) of the Industrial Agreement between the PHA and BNU, exercises its right to rotate and assign nurses as needed to provide all necessary medical care. In its letter dated 11th April 2020, the union advised its members concerned to cease such shift changes. While the PHA recognizes the Industrial Agreement with the BNU, our efforts to fight the current COVID-19 pandemic require a high degree of flexibility from all staff.

Upon the withdrawal of Emergency Orders by the Government, nursing shifts will return to the pre- pandemic schedule.
DNA Deputy Leader: What is the Protocol for Migrant Apprehension in COVID-19 environment

On Friday, April 10th, 2020, 11 Cuban migrants were brought into the Defense Force Base at Coral Harbour, by the Royal Bahamas Defense Force. It was reported that 11 Cuban male migrants were apprehended on Thursday the 9th of April 2020, in the Anguilla Cay area. They were medically screened for COVID-19 and were cleared to Embark the HMBS Nassau for transport to the Coral Harbour Base. They were examined by the Ministry of Health Officials and eventually handed over to the Department of Immigration. They are expected to be quarantined before introduction to the General population at the Detention Center.
John Watling's Distillery, Ltd., creating Bahamian hand sanitizer to help Covid-19 battle.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Recently, the Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands made a clarion call for companies with the resources to step up to the plate to make hand sanitizers. This was done to find an avenue to help fulfill the demand locally. It was further recommended that those that answer the call, use the World Health Organization’s formula for hand sanitizers.

Today, John Watlings Distillery answered that call and provided the Minister of Health with a tour of their new hand sanitizer production line. They’ve committed to donating hand sanitizers to the Princess Margaret Hospital to aid in the fight against COVID-19.
Home Repairs High Priority Item for GB Non-Profit to support Grand Bahamians during COVID-19.

Freeport, Grand Bahama – Fresh off a collaborative campaign with the Grand Bahama Port Authority which provided over 100 appliances to residents on Grand Bahama Island, the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF) and local NGOs are continuing the work of completing repairs to homes damaged during Hurricane Dorian in communities across the island.
During Dorian’s two-day rampage on Grand Bahama, as many as 2,000 structures on the island received varying degrees of damage, with1,500 of these within the city of Freeport. Over the past several months the GBDRF has undertaken a phased approach to their home repair efforts, working closely with GBPA and teams from Rotary International to execute repairs. “Phase one of the project began in the Pioneers Loop area,” said GBDRF council member Rupert Hayward. “Over a two week period, the teams were able to complete work on some 20 homes,” he said.
Phase two of the project has already begun, but due to challenges in procuring materials within the new emergency orders, the GBDRF and its partner Rotary, has focused its efforts on muck and gut exercises for 20 additional homes in that community. Subsequent phases of the project will move to the Hudson Estates area and other hard-hit areas of the island in due course with the hope of repairing 400 homes in time.
RBC Royal Bank
donates over USD $330,000 to support food security
across the Caribbean

TORONTO (CANADA) – April 14, 2020 — Today, RBC Royal Bank (RY on TSX and NYSE) (“RBC”) announced a donation for non-profit organizations across the Caribbean who are supporting food security for at-risk families and those in need during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

RBC is donating over USD $330,000 to Red Cross societies across the region; Hands for Hunger in The Bahamas; and Cayman Feed our Future and the Cayman Food Bank in the Cayman Islands, all to support food security initiatives.

This donation is in addition to RBC’s global commitment of more
than CAD $2 million to fight COVID-19 through various partners such as the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Feeding America, and Food Banks Canada.
Layoffs Hit Anglican schools
Like every entity in our two countries, The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Anglican Diocese (Central Office, parishes and schools) is living under the protocols occasioned by COVID-19, and has been severely negatively impacted by the consequence of such protocols. The financial repercussions have affected us all.

Against this backdrop and in light of the dire and extreme economic forecast globally, we have sought to exercise the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Christian charity, sound judgement and clear thinking as a part of our good stewardship.

After careful analysis of our Central Administration and educational system, we regret to say that we have taken the difficult decision to lay off 14 Diocesan Office staff, and a total of 52 staffers from three of our schools (St. John’s College, St. Anne’s School and St. Andrew’s School).

