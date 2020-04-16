242NewsBahamas Newsletter Edition: April 16th 2020

|
There's always A Silver Lining
Dear Readers,
As
they say ‘there is always a silver lining!’ Meaning, there has to be
something to be grateful for even on rainy days when it may be more
difficult. In the case of our beautiful little country, the rain has
been falling. First came Hurricane Dorian which literally flooded the
northern Bahamas now COVID-19, which has us all self-isolating and is
threatening to shut down our entire economy. Things are looking bleak,
but today’s editorial is proof that no matter what we can always find
something, someone, who will make us realize it will be alright.
This
Monday before the lockdown ended, Guinness my dog, not the beer, had
been very lethargic after being sick all weekend. I was able to reach
out to the incredible Tip Burrows at the Humane Society of Grand Bahama
(HSGB) who arranged for me to see the Veterinarian on staff. I got
permission from the Police and made the emergency drive to the society,
who are of course remaining open to help take care of the abandoned dog
and cat population here on the island.
When
I drove in I was so impressed to see a MOBILE clinic, and it wasn’t a
shabby used one either. It was brand spanking new, and it was amazing.
While my dog was being checked (he ate his bed and we feared an internal
blockage from the foam) I started checking out the place. The mobile
animal clinic looks like a regular mobile home but inside it’s a fully
operational VET’s office with a treatment table, which can become a complete surgery room with gas anesthesia and O2 machines, kennels for the animals to recover in, weighing machine, medicine cabinets, fridges for medicine, TV monitor, AC and more.
|
|
Prime Minister Minnis takes part in emergency CARICOM meeting on regional impact of COVID-19
Prime
Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis was among Caribbean Community
(CARICOM) Heads of Government who met today in an emergency meeting to
specifically address the social and economic impact of COVID-19 on the
region.
The
Ninth Special Emergency Meeting of the Conference of Heads of
Government of CARICOM was chaired by the Hon. Mia A. Mottley, Prime
Minister of Barbados and CARICOM chair, on Wednesday 15 April 2020.
Prime
Minister Minnis told regional Heads that in the face of the COVID-19
pandemic, Caribbean countries must work even more closely together,
especially in the areas of food security and the gradual and safe
re-opening of the economy.
“We
have to strike a balance between the health and safety of our citizens
and residents, and ensuring that our economies continue to work,” said
the Prime Minister.
During
the virtual meeting, Caribbean leaders received an update from the
Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), an economic analysis from the
Caribbean Development Bank and discussed protocols for the development
of a common public health policy and a common border policy.
|
|
Leno’s
head of Wealth Solutions calls for accelerated digitalization to speed
up recovery following economic shock of the national shutdown to contain
COVID-19 pandemic
The
surest pathway to economic recovery following the national shutdown to
contain the deadly COVID-19 virus is a jolt to accelerate
digitalization, expanding and spurring online activity that is an
increasingly vital part of economies around the world, says one of the
nation’s top financial analysts.
Brian
Jones, Managing Director of Wealth Solutions at LENO – a
multi-dimensional financial services provider and brokerage with more
than $800 million under administration – says while the COVID-19
shutdown is a voluntary and temporary halt to the Bahamian economy, it
demonstrated how critical operating in an environment other than
person-to-person can be.
Jones,
who stopped short of calling the sudden recognition of the urgency of
e-commerce and alternative payment solutions a silver lining in the
cloud of temporary closures and rising unemployment, said there is
reason for optimism moving forward.
|
|
Simplified
Lending ‘Business grateful for quick accelerator loans, some brought to
tears’. Pantry says program saving businesses every day
It
is extraordinary to see traditionally successful businesspeople cry
because they secured a loan to help pay staff. But these are
extraordinary times and for one lender participating in the government’s
public-private sector loan program, tears of joy are becoming an almost
daily response from employers now able to keep employees and their
families financially secure and cover other expenses.
Robert
Pantry, founder and CEO of Simplified Lending, said notes filled with
words of tearful responses to learning a loan had been approved began
pouring in almost as soon as the loan process began.
“The
Business Continuity Loan Program is a model of efficiency. It is
literally saving businesses every single day. If ever there was a
concern about the value of and need for this program, the e-mails and
messages we are receiving put any doubt to rest,” said Pantry whose
company is one of several participating in the lending facility
administered through the Small Business Development Centre (SBDC).
|
|
PHA Responds to BNU Over Nurses Shifts
The
Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) has engaged with the Bahamas Nurses
Union (BNU) on the issue of nurses’ shifts. Responding to a letter
received from the union, dated 11th April 2020, which alleged that the
PHA had unilaterally varied working conditions for nurses, the PHA cited
the enactment by the Government of the Emergency Powers (COVID-19)
Orders and the declaration of a state of emergency. The Orders granted
the Government the legal authority to protect public health and safety
in order to minimize loss of life as a result of Covid-19. The PHA noted
that during this period of declared emergency, the Ministry of Health
and the Public
Hospitals Authority will exercise its authority to ensure the requisite staffing in all public health facilities.
The
PHA, pursuant to Article 3.01 (1) and (4) of the Industrial Agreement
between the PHA and BNU, exercises its right to rotate and assign nurses
as needed to provide all necessary medical care. In its letter dated
11th April 2020, the union advised its members concerned to cease such
shift changes. While the PHA recognizes the Industrial Agreement with
the BNU, our efforts to fight the current COVID-19 pandemic require a
high degree of flexibility from all staff.
Upon the withdrawal of Emergency Orders by the Government, nursing shifts will return to the pre- pandemic schedule.
|
|
DNA Deputy Leader: What is the Protocol for Migrant Apprehension in COVID-19 environment
On
Friday, April 10th, 2020, 11 Cuban migrants were brought into the
Defense Force Base at Coral Harbour, by the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.
It was reported that 11 Cuban male migrants were apprehended on
Thursday the 9th of April 2020, in the Anguilla Cay area. They were
medically screened for COVID-19 and were cleared to Embark the HMBS
Nassau for transport to the Coral Harbour Base. They were examined by
the Ministry of Health Officials and eventually handed over to the
Department of Immigration. They are expected to be quarantined before
introduction to the General population at the Detention Center.
|
|
NASSAU,
The Bahamas – Recently, the Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands made a
clarion call for companies with the resources to step up to the plate to
make hand sanitizers. This was done to find an avenue to help fulfill
the demand locally. It was further recommended that those that answer
the call, use the World Health Organization’s formula for hand
sanitizers.
Today,
John Watlings Distillery answered that call and provided the Minister
of Health with a tour of their new hand sanitizer production line.
They’ve committed to donating hand sanitizers to the Princess Margaret
Hospital to aid in the fight against COVID-19.
|
|
Home Repairs High Priority Item for GB Non-Profit to support Grand Bahamians during COVID-19.
Freeport,
Grand Bahama – Fresh off a collaborative campaign with the Grand Bahama
Port Authority which provided over 100 appliances to residents on Grand
Bahama Island, the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF) and
local NGOs are continuing the work of completing repairs to homes
damaged during Hurricane Dorian in communities across the island.
During
Dorian’s two-day rampage on Grand Bahama, as many as 2,000 structures
on the island received varying degrees of damage, with1,500 of these
within the city of Freeport. Over the past several months the GBDRF has
undertaken a phased approach to their home repair efforts, working
closely with GBPA and teams from Rotary International to execute
repairs. “Phase one of the project began in the Pioneers Loop area,”
said GBDRF council member Rupert Hayward. “Over a two week period, the
teams were able to complete work on some 20 homes,” he said.
Phase
two of the project has already begun, but due to challenges in
procuring materials within the new emergency orders, the GBDRF and its
partner Rotary, has focused its efforts on muck and gut exercises for 20
additional homes in that community. Subsequent phases of the project
will move to the Hudson Estates area and other hard-hit areas of the
island in due course with the hope of repairing 400 homes in time.
|
|
RBC Royal Bank
donates over USD $330,000 to support food security
across the Caribbean
TORONTO
(CANADA) – April 14, 2020 — Today, RBC Royal Bank (RY on TSX and NYSE)
(“RBC”) announced a donation for non-profit organizations across the
Caribbean who are supporting food security for at-risk families and
those in need during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
RBC
is donating over USD $330,000 to Red Cross societies across the region;
Hands for Hunger in The Bahamas; and Cayman Feed our Future and the
Cayman Food Bank in the Cayman Islands, all to support food security
initiatives.
This donation is in addition to RBC’s global commitment of more
than
CAD $2 million to fight COVID-19 through various partners such as the
World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Feeding
America, and Food Banks Canada.
|
|
Layoffs Hit Anglican schools
Like
every entity in our two countries, The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos
Islands, the Anglican Diocese (Central Office, parishes and schools) is
living under the protocols occasioned by COVID-19, and has been
severely negatively impacted by the consequence of such protocols. The
financial repercussions have affected us all.
Against
this backdrop and in light of the dire and extreme economic forecast
globally, we have sought to exercise the Sacred Heart of Jesus,
Christian charity, sound judgement and clear thinking as a part of our
good stewardship.
After
careful analysis of our Central Administration and educational system,
we regret to say that we have taken the difficult decision to lay off 14
Diocesan Office staff, and a total of 52 staffers from three of our
schools (St. John’s College, St. Anne’s School and St. Andrew’s School).
|
|
|
