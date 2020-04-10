242NewsBahamas Newsletter Edition: April 9th 2020

|
Quarantining While Barefoot:
Hello from quarantine land!
We
hope that everyone is safe at home and doing their part to flatten the
curve! Quarantining over the past few weeks has been rough. Here in The
Bahamas, we are an archipelago made up of small tight-knit communities,
which has made this process even more difficult for some. Generally
speaking, we are huggers, backyard party throwers, churchgoers, and
brunchers...all of which have been canceled (at least temporarily). We
understand all too well how difficult this new way of life has been, so
for this week’s editorial, we wanted to do a quick check-in with our
team to find out the different ways we’re all reacting and coping with
the fallout from COVID 19. This is a chance for you to meet the Girl
Squad behind the weekly 242 newsletter! Enjoy and Stay Safe!
|
|
Prime Minister on new COVID-19 Orders
House of Assembly Communication
Monday, 6 April 2020, Nassau, Bahamas
Mr. Speaker:
Yesterday
on Palm Sunday, Christians around the world and here at home began the
observance of Holy Week, commemorating the passion, death and
resurrection of Jesus Christ. This Lent and Easter, individuals,
families, communities and societies are experiencing ‘the way of the
cross’ in ways we have not experienced in most of our lifetimes.
We are losing loved ones. Some are experiencing ill health, some are critically ill.
Families
and friends are confronting the death of loved ones. We are feeling the
loss of those who have contributed so much to our country over so many
years. Mr. Speaker, One of the most unfortunate consequences of the
emergency orders, was the postponement of several funerals planned for
this past weekend. I know that this added to the grief of those who were
unable to bury or to say a final earthly farewell to their loved ones.
|
|
Completion of PMH’s Modular Unit Represents Tangible Augmentation of the Country’s Capacity to Care for COVID-19 Patients
By Llonella Gilbert
NASSAU,
The Bahamas -- Minister of Health Dr. the Hon. Duane Sands said the
modular unit at the Princess Margaret Hospital is now completed and it
represents tangible augmentation of the country’s capacity to care for
COVID-19 patients, including the capacity for ventilator support, if
required.
Additionally,
it will aid in decompressing the current isolation unit in the Old GPC
area, which was repurposed for use for assessment and management of
suspected COVID-19 cases Dr. Sands stated as he presented an update on
the COVID-19 response in the House of Assembly, Monday, April 6, 2020.
“Our
partnership with Doctors Hospital West has proven invaluable since the
introduction of COVID-19 cases to our shores. Currently there are eight
patients being managed at the Doctors Hospital West facility, which has a
total ICU-like bed capacity of 18 beds.”
|
|
Ministry of Health
Definition of “Recovered Cases” for the Ministry of Health Dashboard Update #26
The
Ministry of Health wishes to advise that the United States Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention (US-CDC) guidelines recommend two (2)
alternatives to define if a patient is “recovered” from COVID-19.
Recovery may be determined by utilizing the following strategies:
1. Test-based strategy; and 2. Non test-based strategy.
The Test-based strategy requires that the patient –
• is asymptomatic (no longer experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of
breath); and
• produce negative results.
Patients
who undergo the Test-based strategy may include hospitalized patients
with moderate or severe disease and those with immunocompromising
conditions.
The Non test-based strategy requires that the patient -
• no longer has a fever and has not used fever-reducing medications within three (3) days;
• shows an improvement in respiratory symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath; and
• has no symptoms for at least seven (7) days since symptoms first appeared.
|
|
Campbell Outlines Measures Undertaken by Social Services in Light of COVID-19
By Matt Maura
NASSAU,
The Bahamas – Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the
Hon. Frankie A. Campbell, told Parliamentarians Monday that his Ministry
and its Departments and Divisions have undertaken a myriad of measures
to provide assistance to those Bahamians as the country continues its
fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Minister
Campbell said officials have endeavored to use every avenue to remain
accessible not only to their regular clients, but also to persons within
the community of persons with disabilities, the elderly, those in the
tourism sector who find themselves on reduced workweeks as a result of
the closure of the tourism sector, and, “those who are generally in
need.”
|
|
16-year RBPF veteran, now head of Tactical Investigators Elston Bain:
‘Extra vigilance needed now more than ever, even when at home’, Offers 8 tips to increase safety.
If
there was a time when locking the bolt on the front door was all the
sense of security you needed to get a good night’s sleep, that time may
have passed.
So says a security expert who offers additional tips to remain safe at home.
Elston
Bain, a 16-year veteran of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, and founder
of Tactical Security and Investigators, suggests eight ways to beef up
personal safety during a lockdown and extreme conditions resulting from
what he calls the “all-important fight to beat COVID-19.”
“There
is no question that the policies implemented in the battle to beat
coronavirus or COVID-19 are all-important and require everyone’s full
support and compliance,” said Bain. “But the flip side of that is with
so many businesses closed, thousands suddenly find themselves out of
work, many of them out of money. There are people walking around with
less than one dollar in their pockets. As hunger increases and the fear
of not being able to feed a hungry child increases with it, there will
be a spike in break-ins as a result of desperation.”
|
|
Ministry
of Education Makes Live Broadcasting Educational Content Available for
Students to Continue Learning Through COVID-19 Pandemic
NASSAU,
The Bahamas – Public school students who do not have a device or
internet capability will be able to continue learning although schools
are closed due to the corona virus. The Hon. Jeffrey Lloyd, Minister of
Education, in a Communication to the House of Assembly, Monday, April 6,
announced that beginning, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 Cable Bahamas will
dedicate two channels (295 and 296) for the ‘live’ broadcasting of
educational content by the Ministry of Education (MOE).
Minister
Lloyd told Parliamentarians that a large number of public school
students do not have a device or internet capability but have to
continue learning.
Each day from 9 am to 3pm, Monday to Friday, the broadcast will cover programming in the following:
1. Instructional (Live and recorded lessons streamed from the Virtual School)
2. Informational
3. Character Building
Channel 295 for students studying for their BJC, and BGCSE only; 296 will cover content for all other grades.
Minister Lloyd said the Ministry is awaiting a date for launch from Cable Bahamas.
|
|
Conchman Participants Donate to Ongoing Dorian Relief Efforts in Grand Bahama.
Freeport,
The Bahamas – In November 2019, the Conchman Triathlon marked its 33rd
year of friendly but fierce triathlete competition on Grand Bahama
Island. Though set against the backdrop of an island ravaged by
Hurricane Dorian, the 2019 triathlon attracted more than 50 triathletes
from around the world - competing in categories ranging from Sprint,
Team Relay, Iron Kids, and individual competition.
Over
its 30 year history on Grand Bahama, the Conchman committee has worked
to encourage healthy living and physical activity for men, women, and
children of all ages. From attracting word-class triathletes like the
renowned Hector Picard to its partnership with organizations like the
Governor-General Youth Award - the committee members work tirelessly to
make the annual event a highlight of the island’s social and athletic
calendar. With the largest storm hitting Grand Bahama just before their
annual race, the committee and athletes have extended their efforts to
assist in the rebuilding of the island.
|
|
Elnet Maritime Donation to Support the Health of Grand Bahama’s Front-Line Workers
April
8, 2020 - Freeport, Grand Bahama – Generosity and compassion are in
great need as we face the current global pandemic health crisis, and
Elnet Maritime Ltd. of Grand Bahama has demonstrated a bounty of both.
The
Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF), the charitable arm of
the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA), was deeply heartened to
receive a donation of $25,000 from Elnet Maritime for the purchase of
masks, which will be immediately donated to the Grand Bahama Health
Services.
“The
COVID-19 pandemic is without precedent, and there has never been a more
critical time for the people and businesses of our Island to work
together and support each other,” said Ian Rolle, President of GBPA and
Port Group Ltd. “With this generous donation, Elnet Maritime has
demonstrated a real spirit of community in support of our dedicated
front-line workers.”
Medical-grade
masks are a critical piece of personal protective equipment required to
safeguard the health of nurses, doctors and other front line workers as
they care for COVID-19 patients, and all Grand Bahamians under their
care.
|
|
DNA Leader: Government should conduct mass testing
Bahamas faces most difficult crisis in recent memory
Nation prays and grieves with COVID-19 victims
Increase in testing and testing capacity imperative
17% Mortality rate needs to be reduced
We will get through this together
Our
country is facing the most difficult health crisis in recent memory. We
face a challenge of epic proportions that has cast a shadow of
uncertainty on the future. My thoughts and prayers go out to the
families, loved ones and friends of those who have lost loved ones or
caring for those inflicted by the Coronavirus. Please be assured that we
are praying for you and grieve with you.
There
has been much discussion about the number of COVID-19 test kits
available in The Bahamas. The last update provided by the government
indicated that there are approximately 1,750 kits which can be used for
testing for the Coronavirus.
The
limited number of test kits means that we have to economize and use
these test kits prudently until we have more at our disposal. It is
unclear at this time when these additional kits will be available for
testing more Bahamians and residents.
|
|
|
