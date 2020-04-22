Wednesday, April 22, 2020

242NewsBahamas - COVID-19 Update

As we head into our fourth week of COVID-19 lockdown, we wanted to take this opportunity to update you in this week's current changes for The Bahamas.

Please stay inside as much as you can, distance yourself from others, sanitize, and wear a mask if you have to leave the house.

The Bahamas Government has created a website for everything you need to know about COVID-19, with loads of information and resources for dealing with the virus in the country.
Emergency CARICOM Meeting on COVID-19 Impact

Prime Minister Minnis takes part in emergency CARICOM meeting on regional impact of COVID-19

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis was among Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government who met today in an emergency meeting to specifically address the social and economic impact of COVID-19 on the region.

The Ninth Special Emergency Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM was chaired by the Hon. Mia A. Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados and CARICOM chair, on Wednesday 15 April 2020.

Prime Minister Minnis told regional Heads that in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Caribbean countries must work even more closely together, especially in the areas of food security and the gradual and safe re-opening of the economy.
Lyford Cay Foundations’ Response To COVID-19



Lyford Cay Foundations is deeply concerned about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the world, particularly on The Bahamas.

To this end, we have pledged $200,000 in immediate aid for vulnerable communities affected by the COVID-19 lockdown and have disbursed $50,000 to date to the Salvation Army and Bahamas Feeding Network.
While the global community shudders from this pandemic, The Bahamas is profoundly vulnerable given that it is still reeling from the physical, humanitarian and economic impact of Hurricane Dorian in September 2019, and given the dependency of our economy on tourism. And as with Hurricane Dorian, navigating the impact of COVID-19 on The Bahamas will be complex, and a long-term process; This circumstance is unprecedented, and the needs are immense.
Climate Resilient Responses to the COVID-19 Pandemic are Critical for Small Island Developing States

Nassau, THE BAHAMAS – Compound crises may overwhelm the capacity of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to respond, with implications for the effectiveness of their response and contingency measures, a senior researcher and academician asserts in a newly-released contribution published in the London-based Climate Home news service.
Director of the Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience Research Centre at University of The Bahamas (UB) and Senior Researcher at Climate Analytics Dr. Adelle Thomas has called for a comprehensive approach to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that integrates climate resiliency.

