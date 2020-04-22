242NewsBahamas - COVID-19 Update

|
Lyford Cay Foundations’ Response To COVID-19
Lyford Cay Foundations is deeply concerned about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the world, particularly on The Bahamas.
To
this end, we have pledged $200,000 in immediate aid for vulnerable
communities affected by the COVID-19 lockdown and have disbursed $50,000
to date to the Salvation Army and Bahamas Feeding Network.
While
the global community shudders from this pandemic, The Bahamas is
profoundly vulnerable given that it is still reeling from the physical,
humanitarian and economic impact of Hurricane Dorian in September 2019,
and given the dependency of our economy on tourism. And as with
Hurricane Dorian, navigating the impact of COVID-19 on The Bahamas will
be complex, and a long-term process; This circumstance is unprecedented,
and the needs are immense.